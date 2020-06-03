All apartments in Euless
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:30 PM

303 Cadbury Drive

303 Cadbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Cadbury Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated home in a Prime Location and quite neighborhood, with easy access to 183, 121, 157, 360, 161, & 114 HWYS. Spectacular Granite - outdoor entertaining oasis with pergola - slate stone patio and second covered patio! Kitchen has 42 inches cabinets; Kitchen Island; large corner pantry, ceiling fans in all rooms, sprinkler system. Harwood floors, tile, and carpet in bedrooms. Neighborhood description: Quite, secluded, family oriented, excellent schools, close to shopping and restaurants, entertainments. Under 15 minute drive to DFW airport and 20 minutes to DAL- Love Field airport. Application fee, background and credit check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Cadbury Drive have any available units?
303 Cadbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Cadbury Drive have?
Some of 303 Cadbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Cadbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Cadbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Cadbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Cadbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 303 Cadbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Cadbury Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Cadbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Cadbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Cadbury Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Cadbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Cadbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Cadbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Cadbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Cadbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

