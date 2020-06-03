303 Cadbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This updated home in a Prime Location and quite neighborhood, with easy access to 183, 121, 157, 360, 161, & 114 HWYS. Spectacular Granite - outdoor entertaining oasis with pergola - slate stone patio and second covered patio! Kitchen has 42 inches cabinets; Kitchen Island; large corner pantry, ceiling fans in all rooms, sprinkler system. Harwood floors, tile, and carpet in bedrooms. Neighborhood description: Quite, secluded, family oriented, excellent schools, close to shopping and restaurants, entertainments. Under 15 minute drive to DFW airport and 20 minutes to DAL- Love Field airport. Application fee, background and credit check required