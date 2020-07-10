214 Brittany Drive

Bright and clean duplex in move-in ready condition. new laminate floor and carpet. Located in a quiet community. Great GCISD. Close to freeways and shopping. Low-E windows and newer roof. Low maintain yard. Storage room in backyard. Convenient to major highways and shopping. Pets need to be approved by owner. $40 non-refundable app for each applicant older than 18 yrs. Owner is a licensed real estates salesperson in Texas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.
