Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:53 AM

214 Brittany Drive

Location

214 Brittany Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bright and clean duplex in move-in ready condition. new laminate floor and carpet. Located in a quiet community. Great GCISD. Close to freeways and shopping. Low-E windows and newer roof. Low maintain yard. Storage room in backyard. Convenient to major highways and shopping. Pets need to be approved by owner. $40 non-refundable app for each applicant older than 18 yrs.
Owner is a licensed real estates salesperson in Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

