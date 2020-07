Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Perfect family home within walking distance of brand new Arbor Creek Elementary school. Enjoy the coming summer months with spa and pool, screened in patio and sizeable corner lot. Pool service included in the rent. Beautiful private suite above the garage with french doors leading to large balcony- spectacular sunset views. Small pets ok. Close to shopping, airport, Highways 360 and 183. Come by and take a look.