Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and clean. This cute town house has great floor plan and is move-in ready. Fresh paint both interior and exterior. New floor and new appliances. Nice size front and back yards. Covered carport in front of the house. The location is easy to approach highways, city park, school, and golf course. HOA maintains front and back yards, and exterior paint. $40 application fee for each applicant 18 years old and above. Pet will review case by case. LA is the owner.