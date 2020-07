Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

FRESHLY PAINTED AND COZY TOWN HOME MINUTES AWAY FROM BOB EDEN PARK. EXPERTLY PLANNED KITCHEN FOR EFFICIENCY AND EASY CARE HAS BREAKFAST BAR AND A FRIG. WATER,TRASH,SEWER,FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE, AND COMMUNITY POOL INCLUDED. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER ALSO INCLUDED. VERY CLOSE TO DOG PARK, FISHING PONDS,RESTAURANTS, AND SHOPPING. VERY CLOSE TO JOGGING, BIKE TRAILS AND AIRPORT. GCISD. HARDLY ANY MAINTANCE.