Beautifully designed home, recently built by Bloomfield and located in the award winning GCISD! Executive home featuring two master suites, one is located downstairs the other is located upstairs. It features an oversized kitchen with granite countertops and luxurious appliances. The location is ideal, near major highways, shopping, entertainment, schools and the new American Airlines headquarters! Call for your private showing and make this beautiful house your new home!