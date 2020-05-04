All apartments in Ennis
Ennis, TX
804 W Baldridge
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:42 AM

804 W Baldridge

804 Baldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 Baldridge Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brick Home, 3/2, With a 2 Car Garage 804 Baldridge Ennis TX 75119 - Come check out this charming brick home in established neighborhood. You will love the covered patio in the back, that is great for entertaining or relaxing. There is a laundry room with ample space just off the kitchen. You will be minutes from churches, schools, lakes, parks, and shopping & dining. Make sure this little gem gets on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required,Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required.

(RLNE5202960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 W Baldridge have any available units?
804 W Baldridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 804 W Baldridge have?
Some of 804 W Baldridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 W Baldridge currently offering any rent specials?
804 W Baldridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 W Baldridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 W Baldridge is pet friendly.
Does 804 W Baldridge offer parking?
Yes, 804 W Baldridge offers parking.
Does 804 W Baldridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 W Baldridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 W Baldridge have a pool?
No, 804 W Baldridge does not have a pool.
Does 804 W Baldridge have accessible units?
No, 804 W Baldridge does not have accessible units.
Does 804 W Baldridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 W Baldridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 W Baldridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 W Baldridge has units with air conditioning.

