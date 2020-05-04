804 W Baldridge

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brick Home, 3/2, With a 2 Car Garage 804 Baldridge Ennis TX 75119 - Come check out this charming brick home in established neighborhood. You will love the covered patio in the back, that is great for entertaining or relaxing. There is a laundry room with ample space just off the kitchen. You will be minutes from churches, schools, lakes, parks, and shopping & dining. Make sure this little gem gets on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required,Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required.



(RLNE5202960)