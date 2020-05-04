All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 716 W Knox.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
716 W Knox
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:37 PM

716 W Knox

716 West Knox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

716 West Knox Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick Home, 3/2/2, With a Fenced Yard in Ennis TX - Charming home in an established neighborhood within walking distance to downtown. you will just love the wood floors and built in wall cabinets and shelves. Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in your spacious kitchen. Extra large backyard suitable for gardening, relaxation or entertaining. You are literally minutes from everything downtown Ennis has to offer including churches, schools, lakes, parks, dining, shopping and entertainment. Pretty words and pictures do not come close to doing this property justice.Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5419925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 W Knox have any available units?
716 W Knox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 716 W Knox have?
Some of 716 W Knox's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 W Knox currently offering any rent specials?
716 W Knox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 W Knox pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 W Knox is pet friendly.
Does 716 W Knox offer parking?
Yes, 716 W Knox offers parking.
Does 716 W Knox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 W Knox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 W Knox have a pool?
No, 716 W Knox does not have a pool.
Does 716 W Knox have accessible units?
No, 716 W Knox does not have accessible units.
Does 716 W Knox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 W Knox has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 W Knox have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 W Knox has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center