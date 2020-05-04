716 W Knox

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Brick Home, 3/2/2, With a Fenced Yard in Ennis TX - Charming home in an established neighborhood within walking distance to downtown. you will just love the wood floors and built in wall cabinets and shelves. Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in your spacious kitchen. Extra large backyard suitable for gardening, relaxation or entertaining. You are literally minutes from everything downtown Ennis has to offer including churches, schools, lakes, parks, dining, shopping and entertainment. Pretty words and pictures do not come close to doing this property justice.Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5419925)