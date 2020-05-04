606 N Preston

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Home, 2/1, With a Carport in Ennis TX - Spacious home in established neighborhood in Ennis, Texas. You will love the cozy front porch, and there is a laundry area just off the carport for convenience. At the back end of carport is a nice little storage. Inside the home you will find ample storage space and storage and plenty of windows for natural lighting. There is a large living and dining area with built in shelves. It's just minutes from churches, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Be sure to put this on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Pet Rent Increase of $25, Rental Insurance is Required.



