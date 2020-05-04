All apartments in Ennis
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
606 N Preston
606 N Preston

606 North Preston Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 North Preston Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Home, 2/1, With a Carport in Ennis TX - Spacious home in established neighborhood in Ennis, Texas. You will love the cozy front porch, and there is a laundry area just off the carport for convenience. At the back end of carport is a nice little storage. Inside the home you will find ample storage space and storage and plenty of windows for natural lighting. There is a large living and dining area with built in shelves. It's just minutes from churches, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Be sure to put this on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Pet Rent Increase of $25, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE1862151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
