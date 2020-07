Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Pictures are similar to duplex that is available. Duplex with updates!! This duplex was built in 2017 in an established neighborhood. Minutes from downtown Ennis and minutes to the highway for a quick cummute. This 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex is ready to be moved in. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school, measurements and all information. Dogs are Approved No Cats