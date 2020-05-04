2705 St Andrews Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

2705 St Andrews, Ennis, TX - Stunning Luxury Home, 4/3, in the Country Club Estates with Pool in Ennis TX - This 2700 square foot luxury home is located in the prestigious Country Club Estates and offers a wonderful living environment loaded with amenities and special features!! You'll love the back yard pool & spa and the beautiful landscape - both if which are maintained by the owner. The master bedroom looks out to the backyard oasis, and has a large walk in bathroom, garden tub, and an amazing walk-in closet! There is another bedroom downstairs and the other two are upstairs. You will not want to miss out on this one!! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pool and Yard are Maintained by Owner.



No Pets Allowed



