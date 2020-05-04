1104 Williamsburg Dr

Amenities

1104 Williamsburg, Ennis 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home - great Ennis location! - PRICED TO RENT NOW! This is a wonderful brick home located in a great neighborhood in Ennis. Lots of space inside and a fenced back yard make it perfect for comfortable, spacious living! Recent carpet throughout, paint updates and much more! Come quickly as it will rent fast!



Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 1.



Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.



Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!



(RLNE2446645)