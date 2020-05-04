All apartments in Ennis
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

109 W Gilmer Street

109 West Gilmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Gilmer Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Cottage - completely redone * new paint *new cabinets * new faucets * new AC & Heat *
new HWH * new vanity & commode * new bath tub tile surround * new countertops * new stove * new windows *
new lights * real hardwood floors thru out * has solar screen & gutters * 1 car garage with breezeway

$50 app fee per adult - certified funds only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W Gilmer Street have any available units?
109 W Gilmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 109 W Gilmer Street have?
Some of 109 W Gilmer Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W Gilmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 W Gilmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W Gilmer Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 W Gilmer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 109 W Gilmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 W Gilmer Street offers parking.
Does 109 W Gilmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W Gilmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W Gilmer Street have a pool?
No, 109 W Gilmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 W Gilmer Street have accessible units?
No, 109 W Gilmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W Gilmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W Gilmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W Gilmer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 W Gilmer Street has units with air conditioning.

