109 W Gilmer Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Cottage - completely redone * new paint *new cabinets * new faucets * new AC & Heat *

new HWH * new vanity & commode * new bath tub tile surround * new countertops * new stove * new windows *

new lights * real hardwood floors thru out * has solar screen & gutters * 1 car garage with breezeway



$50 app fee per adult - certified funds only