109 W Gilmer Street

Charming Cottage - completely redone * new paint *new cabinets * new faucets * new AC & Heat * new HWH * new vanity & commode * new bath tub tile surround * new countertops * new stove * new windows * new lights * real hardwood floors thru out * has solar screen & gutters * 1 car garage with breezeway
$50 app fee per adult - certified funds only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
