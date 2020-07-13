/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Horizon City, TX
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14324 DESERT POINT Drive
14324 Desert Point Drive, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1335 sqft
Like new! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with REFRIGERATED AIR! Granite countertops, tile, covered back patio and so much more. Beautiful open kitchen/dining area and spacious master suite with a huge garden tub in the master bath.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
16006 DARLEY Drive
16006 Darley Drive, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2481 sqft
Nice Home a comfortable neighborhood, at to blocks for the golf course from your home, very spacious bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, refrigerated air and an open floor plan are some of the things this home has to offer.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Desierto Bello
14608 DESIERTO LINDO AVE
14608 Desierto Lindo Avenue, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED HORIZON CITY HOME - This competitively priced and recently renovated Horizon City home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, dining area, new laminate flooring, a recently painted interior, dual vanity in
Results within 5 miles of Horizon City
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14219 North Point
14219 North Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1420 sqft
14219 North Point Available 08/01/20 Home Sweet Home - Super cute and cozy place to call home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan and great design is available September 1st!!! Refrigerated A/C and wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paseos del Sol
12450 PASEO DE ARCO CT
12450 Paseo De Arco Court, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2307 sqft
LOTS OF SQUARE FOOTAGE!! - This spacious two-story pet-friendly Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, three spacious living areas, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island, master bath with dual vanity and jetted tub, loft,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lynn Park
372 Tania Dr
372 Tania Drive, Socorro, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2500 sqft
Wow, this is one spacious beautiful home. Available August 1st! Enjoy 4 bedrooms plus 2 living areas. Master is downstairs, 2.5 baths with jetted tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Horizon City
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
25 Units Available
Vista Hills Park
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$597
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$684
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
7 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
35 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$637
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4933 Ruben Soto
4933 Ruben Soto Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2374 sqft
4933 Ruben Soto Available 07/13/20 - Gorgeous REFRIG A/C home conveniently located a short walk away from schools and parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss. Home offers formal living room & formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Humida
12321 TIERRA BELLA
12321 Tierra Bella Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
12321 TIERRA BELLA Available 08/03/20 12321 Tierra Bella - Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, den with fireplace, and dining area off kitchen. Ceramic tile thru-out home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY
4629 Lolo Caldera Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1790 sqft
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY Available 08/03/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This elegant, two-story Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado West
3400 Tierra Cromo Road
3400 Tierra Cromo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1174 sqft
Have you been waiting for a nice home with a great price? Your search is over! Corner lot, one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan and great location.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Americas
11951 DIANA CANDIA
11951 Diana Candia Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1259 sqft
Single story duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and single car garage. This home is very spacious with a large backyard. Easy access to Loop 375, schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets not negotiable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado West
12273 TIERRA MAYA
12273 Tierra Maya Drive, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1797 sqft
5 bedrooms with Refrigerated Air - WOW!! This is a great deal five bedrooms plus a loft, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, and living/dining room combo. Open kitchen with pantry and breakfast area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3157 Moon Point Pl
3157 Moon Point Place, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2821 sqft
3157 Moon Point, El Paso, TX 79938 - This custom built home is Gorgeous. Living room, Dinning rm & kitchen are all open to each other. Master suite is downstairs & master bathroom has jetted tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge North
2260 TIERRA DE PAZ
2260 Tierra De Paz Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1303 sqft
2260 TIERRA DE PAZ Available 07/30/20 2260 TIERRA DE PAZ WAY - Lovely two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths, living/dining room combo and laundry room. Master bedroom upstairs with bathroom. Ceramic tile thru home except one bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vista Hills East
1996 Gus Moran
1996 Gus Morgan Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1779 sqft
1996 Gus Moran Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful East El Paso REFRIG A/C single story home located in gorgeous neighborhood! Large sunken living room with wood flooring, built in shelving and fireplace. Formal dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3817 ROGER JOSEPH Drive
3817 Roger Joseph Drive, Homestead Meadows South, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
2707 sqft
Be close to the city but enjoy the quiet of county life. Soak in the beautiful county desert views and a large lot for your loved ones to gather to relax or celebrate the end of the work week.