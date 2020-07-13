/
pet friendly apartments
47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Socorro, TX
1 Unit Available
Lynn Park
372 Tania Dr
372 Tania Drive, Socorro, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2500 sqft
Wow, this is one spacious beautiful home. Available August 1st! Enjoy 4 bedrooms plus 2 living areas. Master is downstairs, 2.5 baths with jetted tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen.
14 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
1 Unit Available
Americas
11951 DIANA CANDIA
11951 Diana Candia Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1259 sqft
Single story duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and single car garage. This home is very spacious with a large backyard. Easy access to Loop 375, schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets not negotiable.
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,
1 Unit Available
Paseos del Sol
12450 PASEO DE ARCO CT
12450 Paseo De Arco Court, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2307 sqft
LOTS OF SQUARE FOOTAGE!! - This spacious two-story pet-friendly Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, three spacious living areas, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island, master bath with dual vanity and jetted tub, loft,
1 Unit Available
Marty Robbins North
1780 DEAN JONES DR
1780 Dean Jones Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
Nice well maintained home on the east side of El Paso, 20 mins to Fort Bliss. It's a tri-level house, with a fireplace in the living room, small loft/office area upstairs, breakfast bar and dining table area adjacent to kitchen.
1 Unit Available
14324 DESERT POINT Drive
14324 Desert Point Drive, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1335 sqft
Like new! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with REFRIGERATED AIR! Granite countertops, tile, covered back patio and so much more. Beautiful open kitchen/dining area and spacious master suite with a huge garden tub in the master bath.
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
16006 DARLEY Drive
16006 Darley Drive, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2481 sqft
Nice Home a comfortable neighborhood, at to blocks for the golf course from your home, very spacious bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, refrigerated air and an open floor plan are some of the things this home has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Desierto Bello
14608 DESIERTO LINDO AVE
14608 Desierto Lindo Avenue, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED HORIZON CITY HOME - This competitively priced and recently renovated Horizon City home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, dining area, new laminate flooring, a recently painted interior, dual vanity in
1 Unit Available
Valumbrosa
9430 Zorrillo
9430 Zorrillo Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1476 sqft
9430 Zorrillo Available 07/16/20 - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home close to schools, shopping, and just minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. Whole house tiled, two living areas and a large kitchen with pantry.
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
3 Units Available
Stonehaven
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
25 Units Available
Vista Hills Park
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$597
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$684
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
7 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
35 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
16 Units Available
Cielo Vista North
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
2 Units Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
6 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
6 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$637
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
1 Unit Available
4933 Ruben Soto
4933 Ruben Soto Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2374 sqft
4933 Ruben Soto Available 07/13/20 - Gorgeous REFRIG A/C home conveniently located a short walk away from schools and parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss. Home offers formal living room & formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
Pico Norte
3048 Yarwood
3048 Yarwood Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
3048 Yarwood Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in East El Paso! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the East side features ceramic tile throughout the home, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, pantry, ceiling fans, wood
1 Unit Available
Tierra Humida
12321 TIERRA BELLA
12321 Tierra Bella Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
12321 TIERRA BELLA Available 08/03/20 12321 Tierra Bella - Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, den with fireplace, and dining area off kitchen. Ceramic tile thru-out home.
1 Unit Available
14219 North Point
14219 North Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1420 sqft
14219 North Point Available 08/01/20 Home Sweet Home - Super cute and cozy place to call home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan and great design is available September 1st!!! Refrigerated A/C and wood floors.
1 Unit Available
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY
4629 Lolo Caldera Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1790 sqft
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY Available 08/03/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This elegant, two-story Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.