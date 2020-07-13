AL
/
NM
/
las cruces
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$645
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1036 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$940
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4426 Levante Dr.
4426 Levante Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1480 sqft
1-3 Month Lease Only Available - Townhome in Gated Community - 1-3 Month Lease Only Available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom private retreat located in a gated community near shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, w/easy access to Hwy 70, WSMR & NASA.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7075 Metro Park
7075 Metro Park St, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
7075 Metro Park Available 08/01/20 7075 Metro Park - 3BR 2BA - Built in 2019 - No cats - Dogs Negotiable - $1595 - Nearly brand new and situated on a corner lot in Metro Park Subdivision east of Las Cruces.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1198 Court
1198 E Court Ave, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$675
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom house on Corner lot with large back yard - Beautiful 2 Bedroom house on Corner lot with large back yard We do not accept Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5668254)

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4083 Sommerset
4083 Sommerset Arc, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1587 sqft
4083 Somerset - Custom home in Del Prado @ Sonoma Ranch with keyed access only private community Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ Grill entertaining area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1864 Foster Rd.
1864 East Foster Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Cute House in Bellamah Area! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large front and back yard! Washer/dryer hookups and carport! Please see virtual tour below. Property can only be shown in person with an approved application.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2174 Foxtail Pine Dr.
2174 Foxtail Pine Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1064 sqft
2174 Foxtail Pine Dr. Available 07/17/20 Townhouse in the Pines Coming Soon! - Beautiful Townhome in the Pines, 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home with an enclosed yard. 1 dog 20lbs and under is allowed.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 La Plata Dr.
1029 La Plata Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
1029 La Plata Dr. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 there will not be any showings while house is occupied.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4199 Franzia Rd.
4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2079 Embassy
2079 Embassy Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
Cute 3/2 Duplex by Mayfield - * 3 bed / 2 bath * 1120 sqft * Fenced Yard * Open Fireplace * Garage * Fenced Yard * No Carpet * Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher * Evap (RLNE5672369)

1 of 32

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2892 Lookout Ridge
2892 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2942 sqft
Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4189 Capistrano Avenue
4189 Capistrano Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2577 sqft
4189 Capistrano Avenue Available 08/01/20 4189 Capistrano - Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, refrigerated air conditioning, nice gated courtyard in front, large covered patio out back and spiral
Results within 1 mile of Las Cruces

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
210 Carlton Rd., A
210 Carlton Rd, Doña Ana County, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4650502)

Similar Pages

Las Cruces 3 BedroomsLas Cruces Apartments with GarageLas Cruces Apartments with ParkingLas Cruces Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Cruces Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXSanta Teresa, NMSocorro, TXHorizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community CollegeThe University of Texas at El Paso