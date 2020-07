Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access range

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1bd 1bth *w/ Free Wifi and Internet TV w/ Philo* - Property Id: 53239



This Unit is Very well maintained and affordable in Northeast El Paso area! Recently renovated, it has new flooring? and new appliances. The location offers a short commute to Ft. Bliss, shopping, restaurants and has easy access to US 54 Patriot Freeway. The Building is gated to provide privacy and security. Come take a look today at your new place!!!

$50 monthly pet fee



