Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Come and view this lovely two story home with three bedrooms, plus bonus room, 2.5 baths, two living areas, dining area off kitchen that opens to family room and kitchen with island and granite counter tops. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door that leads to balcony. Master bath with his and hers sink, shower with separate tub. Close to shopping centers and easy access to I-54. Beautiful mountain view.