Corner lot across the street from the Desert Garden Park is this spacious four bedroom 2.5 bath in Tierra del Este. Living room flows right into formal dining area. Breakfast area and kitchen area with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space and a easy to reach pantry. Plantation shutters throughout first floor. All bedrooms are carpeted and located upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Screened patio to include a gathering area in back. Mature trees for plenty of shade.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3241 Perla Point Drive have any available units?
3241 Perla Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Perla Point Drive have?
Some of 3241 Perla Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Perla Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Perla Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.