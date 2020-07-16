3241 Perla Point Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Corner lot across the street from the Desert Garden Park is this spacious four bedroom 2.5 bath in Tierra del Este. Living room flows right into formal dining area. Breakfast area and kitchen area with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space and a easy to reach pantry. Plantation shutters throughout first floor. All bedrooms are carpeted and located upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Screened patio to include a gathering area in back. Mature trees for plenty of shade.