Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This custom built home is Gorgeous. Living room, Dinning rm & kitchen are all open to each other. Master suite is downstairs & master bathroom has jetted tub. The remainder bedrooms are upstairs with a larger loft and large balcony. Backyard is landscaped with a covered patio & terrace & evening lighting throughout the backyard. Very nice to entertain or relax. This home is an energy star home. It is close to schools,shopping and hwy 375.