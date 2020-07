Amenities

Turn the key and come home to this immaculate custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with plantation shutters throughout. Inside you will find the kitchen you dreamed about with granite counter tops and a pot filler over the cooktop. You'll be impressed with this recently painted home that features all the amenities you dreamed of and a bonus room that can be used for an office. This home won't last come make it yours.