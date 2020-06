Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2244 Azure Point. Ave Available 08/07/20 East El Paso 3 Bedroom REFRIG A/C Beauty! - Fall in love with the floor plan of this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath REFRIG A/C beauty. Great for any family or lifestyle w/ plenty of room for everyone. The wide open floor plan on the 1st floor is nice for entertaining while the loft upstairs provides add'l space for lounging. Other features include utility room, stairway floor lighting & walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Out back is a nice-sized backyard. A blank slate ready to become your own oasis. Only a block away from the park and conveniently close to schools, shopping and dining with easy access to Loop 375.



(RLNE2332764)