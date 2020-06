Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Brand new home in a great location! This home features a low maintenance front yard and a gated front porch. The first thing you'll notice when entering the home is a very spacious living/dining room combo. The kitchen features granite countertops, a kitchen island, a large pantry and spacious cabinets. The entire home is floored with a beautiful soft grey tile for easy cleaning. Please call today to schedule a showing!