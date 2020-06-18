All apartments in El Paso
14829 Bert Cameron Avenue

Location

14829 Bert Cameron Avenue, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular single level Eastside custom home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, breakfast area, office/study/fourth bedroom, three bedrooms, full bathroom, three quarter bathroom & two car garage. Among the many amenities included are ceiling fan, granite counter tops, kitchen island, full stainless steel kitchen appliance package, pantry, master bedroom walk in closet, master bathroom double vanity, laundry room, washer, dryer, garage door opener, garage door opener remotes, back covered patio & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access, & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue have any available units?
14829 Bert Cameron Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue have?
Some of 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14829 Bert Cameron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue have a pool?
No, 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14829 Bert Cameron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
