14829 Bert Cameron Avenue

Spectacular single level Eastside custom home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, breakfast area, office/study/fourth bedroom, three bedrooms, full bathroom, three quarter bathroom & two car garage. Among the many amenities included are ceiling fan, granite counter tops, kitchen island, full stainless steel kitchen appliance package, pantry, master bedroom walk in closet, master bathroom double vanity, laundry room, washer, dryer, garage door opener, garage door opener remotes, back covered patio & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access, & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!