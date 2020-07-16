Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM
12041 Van Gogh Drive
12041 Van Gogh Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12041 Van Gogh Drive, El Paso, TX 79936
Americas
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This a great 3 level rental property. Big windows to bring lots of Sunlight! Home was recently updated with new paint, floors, and kitchen cabinets. This place will be for sure called home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12041 Van Gogh Drive have any available units?
12041 Van Gogh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12041 Van Gogh Drive have?
Some of 12041 Van Gogh Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12041 Van Gogh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12041 Van Gogh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 Van Gogh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12041 Van Gogh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 12041 Van Gogh Drive offer parking?
No, 12041 Van Gogh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12041 Van Gogh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12041 Van Gogh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 Van Gogh Drive have a pool?
No, 12041 Van Gogh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12041 Van Gogh Drive have accessible units?
No, 12041 Van Gogh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 Van Gogh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12041 Van Gogh Drive has units with dishwashers.
