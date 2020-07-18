All apartments in El Paso
10932 NORTHVIEW Drive
10932 NORTHVIEW Drive

10932 Northview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10932 Northview Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JULY 30TH. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 20TH. - Stunning northeast home w/ refrigerated air, vaulted ceilings, bay windows and fireplace! This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms, 2 spacious living areas and loft! The beautiful kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances, loads of counter space and a pantry. The master bedroom has an en-suite master bath which features garden tub, his & hers vanities and walk-in shower! Large enclosed backyard has covered patio and grass. Home is conveniently located in the Sandstone Ranch subdivision near schools, shopping and Ft. Bliss! Due to COVID19 precautions, showings are limited to Approved applicants only. Don't wait, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

