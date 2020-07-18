10932 NORTHVIEW Drive

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JULY 30TH. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 20TH. - Stunning northeast home w/ refrigerated air, vaulted ceilings, bay windows and fireplace! This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms, 2 spacious living areas and loft! The beautiful kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances, loads of counter space and a pantry. The master bedroom has an en-suite master bath which features garden tub, his & hers vanities and walk-in shower! Large enclosed backyard has covered patio and grass. Home is conveniently located in the Sandstone Ranch subdivision near schools, shopping and Ft. Bliss! Due to COVID19 precautions, showings are limited to Approved applicants only. Don't wait, apply today!