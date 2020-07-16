All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4965 Joe Castillo

4965 Joe Castillo St · (915) 588-9489
Location

4965 Joe Castillo St, El Paso County, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4965 Joe Castillo · Avail. now

$1,265

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4965 Joe Castillo Available 06/01/20 East El Paso 4bed REFRIG A/C home. - East El Paso 4 bed, 2 bath Refrig A/C home. Open living areas and kitchen with granite counters, large center island and pantry. Home is conveniently located close to schools, parks with easy access to Ft. Bliss. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available* www.c21rentals.com

(RLNE4848264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Joe Castillo have any available units?
4965 Joe Castillo has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4965 Joe Castillo currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Joe Castillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Joe Castillo pet-friendly?
Yes, 4965 Joe Castillo is pet friendly.
Does 4965 Joe Castillo offer parking?
No, 4965 Joe Castillo does not offer parking.
Does 4965 Joe Castillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Joe Castillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Joe Castillo have a pool?
No, 4965 Joe Castillo does not have a pool.
Does 4965 Joe Castillo have accessible units?
No, 4965 Joe Castillo does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Joe Castillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 Joe Castillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4965 Joe Castillo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4965 Joe Castillo has units with air conditioning.
