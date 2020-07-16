Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4965 Joe Castillo Available 06/01/20 East El Paso 4bed REFRIG A/C home. - East El Paso 4 bed, 2 bath Refrig A/C home. Open living areas and kitchen with granite counters, large center island and pantry. Home is conveniently located close to schools, parks with easy access to Ft. Bliss. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available* www.c21rentals.com



(RLNE4848264)