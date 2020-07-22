/
otero county
64 Apartments for rent in Otero County, NM📍
Las Ventanas
2200 1st St, Alamogordo, NM
1 Bedroom
$845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1303 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a beautiful pool, clubhouse with sports bar and onsite clothes care center. Apartments have sunrooms and mirrored closet doors. Just minutes from Desert Foothills Park and the Walmart Supercenter.
1309 1/2 8th St
1309 1/2 8th St, Alamogordo, NM
1 Bedroom
$600
572 sqft
Upstairs Apartment - Call us today to view this home! Centrally located near shopping, restraurants & school's! (RLNE5976963)
1309 8th St
1309 East 8th Street, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$800
1220 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Call us today to make an appointment to view this 3 bd 1bath home. Newly renovated home in the middle of town! (RLNE5976947)
2531 Hamilton Rd Unit 21
2531 Hamilton Road, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo On The Golf Course - Call us today to take a look at this beautiful Condo. It comes fully furnished. Stainless steal appliances, Tile throughout the entire home. Gas Log Fireplace in the livingroom.
1112 Hawaii
1112 Hawaii Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$700
858 sqft
Nice 2 Bdrm/1 Bath Home - Nice little 2 bedroom / 1 bath has a large living room with a eat in kitchen and a large fenced in back yard. It also has a evaporative cooler. (RLNE2458857)
1206 19th Street
1206 19th Street, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
This animal friendly home has a huge fenced in back yard and plenty of storage.
1001 Spruce Ave
1001 Spruce Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1642 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be lived in.Hardwood floors and tile. Large living room. Kitchen includes marble counter tops, refinished cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Large backyard with room for gardening, children, and pets.
1400 Indiana
1400 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$725
1034 sqft
Cute 2 Bd / 1 Ba Home - A must see! - Very nice 2 bedroom /1 bathroom home. It has hardwood floors, stove & refrigerator, laundry room and covered side porch. Includes off street parking and shed for storage. Owner pays Water, Sewer and Garbage.
1501 25th Street
1501 25th Street, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range.
1105 Marcial
1105 Marcial Circle, Tularosa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
1105 Marcial Available 05/01/20 Little treasure in Tulie - Available May 1st 2020. We have a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home nestled in a cul-de-sac in Tularosa, Large fenced in back yard. Comes with a carport and a covered porch in front.
1009 Dexter Ln
1009 Dexter Lane, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
Pueblo Style with Garage - Available now - Simplicity comes in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a single car garage. The garage has a washer & dryer hook up. Desert Landscaping in the front and a covered porch.
1808 College
1808 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1460 sqft
1808 College Available 12/31/19 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Washer & Dryer Connections ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ Pets are subject to approval with a $250 Non Refundable pet fee, per
1512 Utah
1512 Utah Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
1174 sqft
575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ 1 Carport Large Dining Area ~ Kitchen with Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Hardwood Flooring Utility Room ~ Fenced Back Yard Medium and small dogs only on approval with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee.
Results within 5 miles of Otero County
5580 Mike Vane Drive
5580 Mike Vane Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1902 sqft
This beautiful 3-bedroom home is located on the Northeast side of El Paso. When you walk into the home there is a large entry way; right off the entry way you will find your formal living room with carpet and ceiling fan for added comfort.
7004 Copper Canyon
7004 Copper Canyon Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1630 sqft
7004 Copper Canyon Available 10/29/20 - Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath REFRIG A/C home located in the Mesquite Hills area. Beautiful foyer is open to the great room. Dining and Kitchen are spacious with lots of cabinet space and pantry.
11940 Mesquite Miel
11940 Mesquite Miel Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
1780 sqft
11940 Mesquite Miel Available 10/09/20 - Beautiful Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo and bonus upstairs loft. Master suite downstairs with walk in closet.
5533 Ignacio Frias Drive
5533 Ignacio Frias Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1663 sqft
5533 Ignacio Frias Drive Available 08/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Northeast El Paso! - Beautiful home in Sandstone Ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floorplan, spacious living area,granite countertops, double car garage, covered
7344 SACHET CLIFF DR
7344 Sachet Cliff Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1917 sqft
7344 SACHET CLIFF DR Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS NORTHEAST HOME FOR RENT - This spacious two-story Northeast home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
7213 Copper nail ln.
7213 Copper Nail Lane, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
2092 sqft
7213 Copper nail ln. Available 08/05/20 Beautiful large family home - Beautiful single family home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath rooms. (RLNE2401351)
5980 Redstone Rim
5980 Redstone Rim Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
Great Home on the Northeast Side of El Paso - Great Home on the Northeast Side of El Paso. Easy access to Fort Bliss, shopping, schools, dinning and more. (RLNE2315977)
Results within 10 miles of Otero County
Bradley
5505 CORSICANA Avenue
5505 Corsicana Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1179 sqft
Move out of that apartment and into this quaint 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 bath with a single car garage.
Sun Valley East
10341 Cavalier St.
10341 Cavalier Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
988 sqft
10341 Cavalier St. Available 08/05/20 - (RLNE5914037)
Sun Valley West
4809 Blossom
4809 Blossom Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
4809 Blossom Available 08/01/20 - Single story home located in a quiet neighborhood. Come and enjoy the beautiful open floor plan. Kitchen overlooks living and dining areas and has a breakfast bar.
Northtowne Village
11012 Whitehall Dr.
11012 Whitehall Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1524 sqft
11012 WHITEHALL DR-REFRIGERATED AIR - This home is close to schools, shopping and Ft. Bliss. It is a four bedroom and 2 bath, master bedroom is on one side of home and other bedrooms are on the opposite side.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Otero County area include New Mexico State University-Alamogordo, El Paso Community College, and The University of Texas at El Paso. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
El Paso, Las Cruces, Carlsbad, Alamogordo, and Santa Teresa have apartments for rent.