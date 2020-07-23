/
146 Apartments for rent in Doña Ana County, NM📍
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$940
1036 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$940
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.
321 N Miranda St
321 North Miranda Street, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$995
Amazing Antique House - Property Id: 322359 This home is highly sought after property has hardwood floors and original windows throughout. Charming one+ bedroom home. Small backyard and right across the street from Pioneer Women's Park.
4569 Saint Michaels Rd
4569 Saint Michaels Rd, Doña Ana County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1904 sqft
4569 Saint Michaels Rd Available 08/01/20 2.
2590 Glass Road
2590 Glass Road, Doña Ana County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1450 sqft
Large DW within City Limits - * 3 bed / 2 full bath * Double Wide * 1450 sqft * Living Room * Family Room * Shed * Surrounded by Pecan Trees * Master Cooled * fully fenced yard * Sorry no pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906096)
4332 Kachina Canyon Rd.
4332 Kachina Canyon Road, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2734 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Available Now!! - Beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an enclosed yard. Located off of Sonoma Ranch near DACC and easy access to Highway 70. Plenty of storage closets throughout the home.
1198 Court
1198 E Court Ave, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$675
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom house on Corner lot with large back yard - Beautiful 2 Bedroom house on Corner lot with large back yard We do not accept Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5668254)
1973 Redwood St.
1973 Redwood Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1320 sqft
1973 Redwood St. Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Garage Home COMING SOON! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located near a variety of stores. Easy access to Triviz. Home will be available 8-14-2020, available date subject to change.
1301 Wyoming Ave.
1301 Wyoming Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,050
2084 sqft
5 Bedroom, 2 bath, spacious backyard Home **Coming Soon** - This spacious 5 Bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Washer/Dryer hookup, with plenty of storage space in the laundry room. Enclosed backyard.
4029 Canterra Arc
4029 Canterra Arcade, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2146 sqft
4029 Canterra Arc Available 07/24/20 Two-Story Contemporary Condo - Exquisite living in this immaculate two-story contemporary Condo. Open floor plan with lot's of natural light streaming in. Fabulous country kitchen w/granite counters.
3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106
3650 Morningstar Drive, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed/1 Bath upstairs Executive Unit - ***Available TODAY*** Available for Short Term Lease (90 days minimum) Deposit $1,000 Unit #1106 is a Fully Furnished Upstairs unit. Rent price covers the cost of all utilities, including cable and internet.
4071 Sommerset
4071 Sommerset Arc, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
4071 Somerset - Custom home in Del Prado @ Sonoma Ranch with keyed access only private community Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ Grill entertaining area.
4237 Wildcat Canyon Dr.
4237 Wildcat Canyon Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2000 sqft
4237 Wildcat Canyon Dr. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Home in Sonoma Ranch **Coming Mid-August** - Kiva style fireplace accented by plenty of nichos for those collectibles. Beautifully tiled bathrooms with decorative archways.
1864 Foster Rd.
1864 East Foster Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Cute House in Bellamah Area! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large front and back yard! Washer/dryer hookups and carport! Please see virtual tour below. Property can only be shown in person with an approved application.
9564 Hondo Place
9564 Hondo Road, Doña Ana County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$995
1987 sqft
Spacious 4/2 in the Country. - * 4 bed / 2 bath * 1987 sqft * Family Room * Sitting Room * Dining Area * Mountain views * Fenced yard * in the country / no tared road * Propane and Septic * Large dogs ok (RLNE2628160)
4189 Capistrano Avenue
4189 Capistrano Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2577 sqft
4189 Capistrano Avenue Available 08/01/20 4189 Capistrano - Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, refrigerated air conditioning, nice gated courtyard in front, large covered patio out back and spiral
3665 Palomar Court
3665 Palomar Ct, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1920 sqft
New home, only two years old, on a due-de-sac lot in Metro Verde. Three car garage with an open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with large island, granite countertops and five burner gas stove top. Wrap around porch with mountain view.
4199 Franzia Rd.
4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access.
2225 College Street
2225 College St, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$625
2225 College Street Available 05/31/20 2 bedroom 1 bath house - newly remodeled No Pets Allowed (RLNE4147513)
1289 S. Espina
1289 South Espina Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom home for Rent in Las Cruces - This large 3 bedroom home features original hardwood floors and a large fireplace. Large bedrooms, Dining Room and an office. Washer and Dryer hookup in a large Mud Room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2178767)
3441 Parkridge Place
3441 Park Ridge Pl, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1402 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom in Beautiful Neighborhood - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677236)
2079 Embassy
2079 Embassy Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
Cute 3/2 Duplex by Mayfield - * 3 bed / 2 bath * 1120 sqft * Fenced Yard * Open Fireplace * Garage * Fenced Yard * No Carpet * Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher * Evap (RLNE5672369)
210 Carlton Rd., A
210 Carlton Rd, Doña Ana County, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4650502)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Doña Ana County area include New Mexico State University-Alamogordo, El Paso Community College, and The University of Texas at El Paso. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
El Paso, Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Santa Teresa, and Horizon City have apartments for rent.