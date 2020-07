Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom home in established Edgecliff neighborhood. Beautiful fenced yard with storage unit and screened in porch. U-shaped kitchen, with breakfast bar that looks into living room great for entertaining. Separate utility off kitchen in garage. New ceramic tile throughout. Atrium doors lead to spacious screened in back porch. PET RESTRICTIONS! Easy access to I20 and I35.