1308 Linwood Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DR Horton energy efficient quality 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Villages at Edgecliff. Quiet neighborhood across from park. Move-in ready, wood grain porcelain floors, upgraded appliances, granite countertops and more! Light and airy with large windows, skylights, yet energy efficient. Formal living or dining area could be Office or game room. Well landscaped oversized lot perfect for Barbecues, and a view of green belt from front porch. MUST SEE!!!



For Showings Copy This Link https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas