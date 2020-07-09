All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 906 Fairbanks Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
906 Fairbanks Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:55 PM

906 Fairbanks Circle

906 Fairbanks Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

906 Fairbanks Circle, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

** We are aware that sliding glass door is damaged / cracked and it will be replaced and janitorial cleaning completed before move-in.

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Beautiful 2-story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duncanville features an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a downstairs master bedroom. Includes a fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 05/06/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $1,395.00;
- Security Deposit: $1,395.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12+ months
- Appliances Included: yes, a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Fairbanks Circle have any available units?
906 Fairbanks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Fairbanks Circle have?
Some of 906 Fairbanks Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Fairbanks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
906 Fairbanks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Fairbanks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Fairbanks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 906 Fairbanks Circle offer parking?
No, 906 Fairbanks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 906 Fairbanks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Fairbanks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Fairbanks Circle have a pool?
No, 906 Fairbanks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 906 Fairbanks Circle have accessible units?
No, 906 Fairbanks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Fairbanks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Fairbanks Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District