Duncanville, TX
823 Astaire Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 1:20 PM

823 Astaire Avenue

823 Astaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

823 Astaire Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous,recently renovated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, is nestled in old Hollywood Park. The large kitchen has an open design, and bar for entertaining family and guest. This home also has a cozy den with fireplace for quiet evenings, and separate living area with fireplace for family get togethers. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and master bath has large walk in closet, his and her sinks, large garden tub, and separate shower. The back yard has a large wood patio for outside entertainment and relaxing evenings. Close to US67 and I20 for your daily commute..

Current Price is Tentative. If property is listed as 'Coming Soon', this indicates that the property is going through the Make Ready Process. If additions or installations are made to improve the property, the price may change and be updated when property is ready to be viewed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Astaire Avenue have any available units?
823 Astaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Astaire Avenue have?
Some of 823 Astaire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Astaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
823 Astaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Astaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 823 Astaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 823 Astaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 823 Astaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 823 Astaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Astaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Astaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 823 Astaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 823 Astaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 823 Astaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Astaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Astaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

