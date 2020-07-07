All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:17 AM

823 Astaire Ave

823 Astaire Ave · No Longer Available
Location

823 Astaire Ave, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
823 Astaire Ave Available 06/10/19 Coming Soon! Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Gorgeous,recently renovated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, is nestled in old Hollywood Park. The large kitchen has an open design, and bar for entertaining family and guest. This home also has a cozy den with fireplace for quiet evenings, and separate living area with fireplace for family get togethers. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and master bath has large walk in closet, his and her sinks, large garden tub, and separate shower. The back yard has a large wood patio for outside entertainment and relaxing evenings. Close to US67 and I20 for your daily commute..

Current Price is Tentative. If property is listed as 'Coming Soon', this indicates that the property is going through the Make Ready Process. If additions or installations are made to improve the property, the price may change and be updated when property is ready to be viewed.

(RLNE3494115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Astaire Ave have any available units?
823 Astaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Astaire Ave have?
Some of 823 Astaire Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Astaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
823 Astaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Astaire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 823 Astaire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 823 Astaire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 823 Astaire Ave offers parking.
Does 823 Astaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Astaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Astaire Ave have a pool?
No, 823 Astaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 823 Astaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 823 Astaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Astaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Astaire Ave has units with dishwashers.

