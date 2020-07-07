619 S Alexander Avenue

Amenities

garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom close to schools and large park with easy access to highways. This house has a lovely flow beginning with opening into 1st living area which could also be used as a second formal dining area. The next dining opens to kitchen with stainless steel dual sink. Large living room. Master bedroom has dual closets with half bath. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.