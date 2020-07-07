All apartments in Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
619 S Alexander Avenue
619 S Alexander Avenue

619 South Alexander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

619 South Alexander Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom close to schools and large park with easy access to highways. This house has a lovely flow beginning with opening into 1st living area which could also be used as a second formal dining area. The next dining opens to kitchen with stainless steel dual sink. Large living room. Master bedroom has dual closets with half bath. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S Alexander Avenue have any available units?
619 S Alexander Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 619 S Alexander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 S Alexander Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S Alexander Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 S Alexander Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 619 S Alexander Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 619 S Alexander Avenue offers parking.
Does 619 S Alexander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S Alexander Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S Alexander Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 S Alexander Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 S Alexander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 S Alexander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S Alexander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 S Alexander Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 S Alexander Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 S Alexander Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

