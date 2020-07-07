All apartments in Duncanville
411 Parkview Drive
411 Parkview Drive

411 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

411 Parkview Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath,1 car garage home in Duncanville is available now! This home features a cozy living room, black appliances, laminate wood and carpet floors! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Established neighborhood with mature trees and close to shopping and easy access to highway! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Parkview Drive have any available units?
411 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 411 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
411 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Parkview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 411 Parkview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 411 Parkview Drive offers parking.
Does 411 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 411 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 411 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 411 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Parkview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Parkview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

