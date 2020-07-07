411 Parkview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath,1 car garage home in Duncanville is available now! This home features a cozy living room, black appliances, laminate wood and carpet floors! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Established neighborhood with mature trees and close to shopping and easy access to highway! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.