Duncanville, TX
359 Linkwood Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:35 PM

359 Linkwood Drive

359 Linkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

359 Linkwood Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom one and half bath home for rent. Has nice trees in the front and back and is close to Elementary school. Easy access to Hwy 67 and close to shopping and down the street to Duncanville Field house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Linkwood Drive have any available units?
359 Linkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 Linkwood Drive have?
Some of 359 Linkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Linkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
359 Linkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Linkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 359 Linkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 359 Linkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 359 Linkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 359 Linkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Linkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Linkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 359 Linkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 359 Linkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 359 Linkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Linkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 Linkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

