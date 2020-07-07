Nice three bedroom one and half bath home for rent. Has nice trees in the front and back and is close to Elementary school. Easy access to Hwy 67 and close to shopping and down the street to Duncanville Field house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 359 Linkwood Drive have any available units?
359 Linkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.