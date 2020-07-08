All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

202 N Hastings Street

202 North Hastings Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Hastings Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This property has new paint and the kitchen has been updated. It is over 100 years old and in the historic part of Duncanville. It has a large backyard. TAR application accepted or APPLY ONLINE. App Fee is $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 N Hastings Street have any available units?
202 N Hastings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 202 N Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 N Hastings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N Hastings Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 N Hastings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 202 N Hastings Street offer parking?
No, 202 N Hastings Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 N Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 202 N Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 N Hastings Street have accessible units?
No, 202 N Hastings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 N Hastings Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 N Hastings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 N Hastings Street does not have units with air conditioning.

