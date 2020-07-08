This property has new paint and the kitchen has been updated. It is over 100 years old and in the historic part of Duncanville. It has a large backyard. TAR application accepted or APPLY ONLINE. App Fee is $50 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 N Hastings Street have any available units?
202 N Hastings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.