Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
107 W Vinyard Rd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:07 AM

107 W Vinyard Rd

107 West Vinyard Road · No Longer Available
Location

107 West Vinyard Road, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 BR 1 BA Home in Duncanville / Available Now!! - Come see this newly painted house with updated vinyl flooring throughout! This home is minutes from downtown Duncanville that features dining, entertainment, shopping, churches, and parks. Check this one out soon, or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE5726087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 W Vinyard Rd have any available units?
107 W Vinyard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 W Vinyard Rd have?
Some of 107 W Vinyard Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 W Vinyard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
107 W Vinyard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 W Vinyard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 W Vinyard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 107 W Vinyard Rd offer parking?
No, 107 W Vinyard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 107 W Vinyard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 W Vinyard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 W Vinyard Rd have a pool?
No, 107 W Vinyard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 107 W Vinyard Rd have accessible units?
No, 107 W Vinyard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 107 W Vinyard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 W Vinyard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

