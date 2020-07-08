107 W Vinyard Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 BR 1 BA Home in Duncanville / Available Now!! - Come see this newly painted house with updated vinyl flooring throughout! This home is minutes from downtown Duncanville that features dining, entertainment, shopping, churches, and parks. Check this one out soon, or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.



(RLNE5726087)