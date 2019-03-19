All apartments in Double Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 Timberleaf Drive

240 Timberleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 Timberleaf Drive, Double Oak, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3451 sq. ft., 2 story home in Double Oak, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with tile backslash, granite, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Butlers pantry/office nook. Formal dining/living room. Great room with cozy fireplace and extra sitting space. Over-sized master suite features fireplace, backyard access, sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious claw tub, walk in shower and walk in closet. Backyard oasis includes covered patios, huge yard and sparkling pool with water features! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Timberleaf Drive have any available units?
240 Timberleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Double Oak, TX.
What amenities does 240 Timberleaf Drive have?
Some of 240 Timberleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Timberleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 Timberleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Timberleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Timberleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 240 Timberleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 240 Timberleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 240 Timberleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Timberleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Timberleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 240 Timberleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 240 Timberleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 Timberleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Timberleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Timberleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Timberleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Timberleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

