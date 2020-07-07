All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:28 PM

620 Nora Ln.

620 Nora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 Nora Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 Story home in DeSoto with a large living room toward the front of the home with a fireplace and another living area in back by the kitchen. There is also a formal dining area. The home has new inside paint. The living areas are plank and the bedrooms have carpet. The exterior will get wood repair and paint in next 2 months. There is a 2 car garage with opener. here is a wood deck on the back and all the trees give it a country look. Home is all electric. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 11/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Nora Ln. have any available units?
620 Nora Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Nora Ln. have?
Some of 620 Nora Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Nora Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
620 Nora Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Nora Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Nora Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 620 Nora Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 620 Nora Ln. offers parking.
Does 620 Nora Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Nora Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Nora Ln. have a pool?
No, 620 Nora Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 620 Nora Ln. have accessible units?
No, 620 Nora Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Nora Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Nora Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

