620 Nora Ln.

1 Story home in DeSoto with a large living room toward the front of the home with a fireplace and another living area in back by the kitchen. There is also a formal dining area. The home has new inside paint. The living areas are plank and the bedrooms have carpet. The exterior will get wood repair and paint in next 2 months. There is a 2 car garage with opener. here is a wood deck on the back and all the trees give it a country look. Home is all electric. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 11/21/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

