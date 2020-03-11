All apartments in Crowley
936 La Sierra Dr.

936 La Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

936 La Sierra Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Home in Crowley! - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.

Don't miss this great 3-2-2 . This home has been renovated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring. The open concept living plan features a living and dining area furnished with a wood burning fire place. The spacious backyard is perfect for gardening. Hurry because this one won't last long!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicant's valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250 & first months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE3814032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 La Sierra Dr. have any available units?
936 La Sierra Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 936 La Sierra Dr. have?
Some of 936 La Sierra Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 La Sierra Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
936 La Sierra Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 La Sierra Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 La Sierra Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 936 La Sierra Dr. offer parking?
No, 936 La Sierra Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 936 La Sierra Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 La Sierra Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 La Sierra Dr. have a pool?
No, 936 La Sierra Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 936 La Sierra Dr. have accessible units?
No, 936 La Sierra Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 936 La Sierra Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 La Sierra Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 La Sierra Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 La Sierra Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

