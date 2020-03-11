936 La Sierra Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace furnished

Updated Home in Crowley! - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.



Don't miss this great 3-2-2 . This home has been renovated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring. The open concept living plan features a living and dining area furnished with a wood burning fire place. The spacious backyard is perfect for gardening. Hurry because this one won't last long!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicant's valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250 & first months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE3814032)