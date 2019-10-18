All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 536 Wallace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
536 Wallace Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

536 Wallace Drive

536 Wallace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

536 Wallace Drive, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated in 2018. Super cute home with very large fenced back yard and storage shed included. Backs onto large soccer park so added privacy.
Vinyl plank flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, lighting fixtures and windows. Quartz counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has marble counter tops, tile shower and decorative Barn door. Second bathroom has granite counter top and tile bath. Double car garage.

Pet Screening.com
Application via: Cozy.co
Request further details from Lucia Rushton, listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Wallace Drive have any available units?
536 Wallace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 536 Wallace Drive have?
Some of 536 Wallace Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Wallace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
536 Wallace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Wallace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Wallace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 536 Wallace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 536 Wallace Drive offers parking.
Does 536 Wallace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Wallace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Wallace Drive have a pool?
No, 536 Wallace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 536 Wallace Drive have accessible units?
No, 536 Wallace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Wallace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Wallace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Wallace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Wallace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary