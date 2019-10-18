536 Wallace Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated in 2018. Super cute home with very large fenced back yard and storage shed included. Backs onto large soccer park so added privacy.

Vinyl plank flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, lighting fixtures and windows. Quartz counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has marble counter tops, tile shower and decorative Barn door. Second bathroom has granite counter top and tile bath. Double car garage.



Pet Screening.com

Application via: Cozy.co

Request further details from Lucia Rushton, listing agent