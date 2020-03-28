All apartments in Crowley
513 Mast Court
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

513 Mast Court

513 Mast Court · No Longer Available
Location

513 Mast Court, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This stunning 3/2/1 nestled in Creekside has been recently renovated to include warm two tone paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank wood like flooring in living and dining, ceramic tile in the wet areas, and upgraded carpeting in all bedrooms. With an open concept floor plan, the kitchen is open to both the dining area and downstairs living area. Complete with granite countertops, tile backsplash, a large peninsula, and walk in pantry/laundry area, the kitchen is centrally located in the heart of the house. Completing the downstairs is the master bedroom and master bath which has also been updated with granite countertops. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, the second full bathroom, and the second living room; perfect flex space for a media room, office, play room, etc. The huge backyard features a patio area, plenty of room for entertaining, and backs up to a greenbelt so there are no neighbors behind you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Mast Court have any available units?
513 Mast Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 513 Mast Court have?
Some of 513 Mast Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Mast Court currently offering any rent specials?
513 Mast Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Mast Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Mast Court is pet friendly.
Does 513 Mast Court offer parking?
No, 513 Mast Court does not offer parking.
Does 513 Mast Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Mast Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Mast Court have a pool?
No, 513 Mast Court does not have a pool.
Does 513 Mast Court have accessible units?
No, 513 Mast Court does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Mast Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Mast Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Mast Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Mast Court does not have units with air conditioning.

