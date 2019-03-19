All apartments in Crowley
428 Ben Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

428 Ben Street

428 West Bend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

428 West Bend Boulevard, Crowley, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now accepting 1 year lease!
Don't miss this stunning property! John Houston Construction in Burleson ISD minutes from HEB, Walmart and I-35. This incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features hardwood floors, formal dining room and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. The gorgeous open concept kitchen has granite counter tops, glass subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The master bathroom has dual vanities, extra deep soaker tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Backyard has a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

