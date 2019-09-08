All apartments in Crowley
405 Panchasarp Dr

405 Panchasarp Dr · No Longer Available
Location

405 Panchasarp Dr, Crowley, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/021014c085 ---- This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home one story is perfect for you & your family! Brick with stone exterior, mahogany wood and iron front door. Hardwood flooring throughout main areas. Tile flooring in all baths. Gourmet Kitchen with decorator granite and decorative stone backsplash, pendant and undercabinet lights, SS appliances, GRANITE counters & CUSTOM cabinets; Master Suite with window seat, Large walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower; Mosaic tile accents; Formal Dining with double French doors - Could also be used as Study; Vaulted ceilings; Wood burning fireplace; 2 inch faux wood blinds; Large Covered Patio; Full gutters; FULLY LANDSCAPED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Panchasarp Dr have any available units?
405 Panchasarp Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 405 Panchasarp Dr have?
Some of 405 Panchasarp Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Panchasarp Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 Panchasarp Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Panchasarp Dr pet-friendly?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 405 Panchasarp Dr offer parking?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr does not offer parking.
Does 405 Panchasarp Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Panchasarp Dr have a pool?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr does not have a pool.
Does 405 Panchasarp Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Panchasarp Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Panchasarp Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Panchasarp Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

