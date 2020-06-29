All apartments in Crowley
317 Rock Hill Drive
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:40 PM

317 Rock Hill Drive

317 Rock Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Rock Hill Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. 2 living areas, split bedrooms with a kitchen overlooking living area. Master offers his & her sinks, separate shower, deep oval tub, and extra large walk-in closet. Privacy fenced yard.

Nearby schools are Deer Creek Elementary School, H.F. Stevens Middle School & Crowley High School.
*Please do not bother the current resident, this home is not ready for viewing yet*

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Rock Hill Drive have any available units?
317 Rock Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 317 Rock Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Rock Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Rock Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Rock Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 317 Rock Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Rock Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Rock Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Rock Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Rock Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Rock Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Rock Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Rock Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Rock Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Rock Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Rock Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Rock Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

