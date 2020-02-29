All apartments in Crowley
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

300 S Tarrant Street

300 South Tarrant Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 South Tarrant Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated duplex with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. 2 car garage included but not attached to unit. Tile and wood flooring throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Kitchen included a stainless steel refrigerator. Breakfast area off the kitchen. Washer and dryer included. All bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. Fence backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 S Tarrant Street have any available units?
300 S Tarrant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 300 S Tarrant Street have?
Some of 300 S Tarrant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S Tarrant Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 S Tarrant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S Tarrant Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 S Tarrant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 300 S Tarrant Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 S Tarrant Street offers parking.
Does 300 S Tarrant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 S Tarrant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S Tarrant Street have a pool?
No, 300 S Tarrant Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 S Tarrant Street have accessible units?
No, 300 S Tarrant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 S Tarrant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 S Tarrant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 S Tarrant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 S Tarrant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

