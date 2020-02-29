Recently updated duplex with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. 2 car garage included but not attached to unit. Tile and wood flooring throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Kitchen included a stainless steel refrigerator. Breakfast area off the kitchen. Washer and dryer included. All bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. Fence backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 300 S Tarrant Street have?
Some of 300 S Tarrant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
