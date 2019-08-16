All apartments in Crowley
267 Edison Lane
267 Edison Lane

267 Edison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

267 Edison Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Host events, entertain, or relax in the nicely sized living room that not only offers natural and ceiling fan lighting, but tile flooring! There is an extra wall space that is perfect for mounting a TV or placing a storage cabinet! The kitchen includes wrap around counter tops, beautiful dark cabinetry, and an appliance package of black refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. There is a dining room separated by the kitchen bar as well. Both guest bedrooms offer double door closets and carpet. The master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet! The back yard is wonderfully fenced and provides plenty of space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Edison Lane have any available units?
267 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 267 Edison Lane have?
Some of 267 Edison Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
267 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 267 Edison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 267 Edison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 267 Edison Lane offers parking.
Does 267 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 267 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 267 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 267 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Edison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

