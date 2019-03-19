263 Edison Lane

Amenities
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* This beautiful brick home adds lots of curb appeal to this property! An arched entry welcomes you into the sleek living, kitchen, and dining areas that have a smooth tile finish and windows for natural light. All three bedrooms include updated carpeting, ceiling fans, and nice closet space! Enjoy a fenced back yard and 2 car garage as the luxurious amenities in this special Crowley home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.