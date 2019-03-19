263 Edison Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* This beautiful brick home adds lots of curb appeal to this property! An arched entry welcomes you into the sleek living, kitchen, and dining areas that have a smooth tile finish and windows for natural light. All three bedrooms include updated carpeting, ceiling fans, and nice closet space! Enjoy a fenced back yard and 2 car garage as the luxurious amenities in this special Crowley home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.