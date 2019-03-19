All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 263 Edison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
263 Edison Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

263 Edison Lane

263 Edison Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

263 Edison Ln, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* This beautiful brick home adds lots of curb appeal to this property! An arched entry welcomes you into the sleek living, kitchen, and dining areas that have a smooth tile finish and windows for natural light. All three bedrooms include updated carpeting, ceiling fans, and nice closet space! Enjoy a fenced back yard and 2 car garage as the luxurious amenities in this special Crowley home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Edison Lane have any available units?
263 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 263 Edison Lane have?
Some of 263 Edison Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
263 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Edison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 263 Edison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 263 Edison Lane offers parking.
Does 263 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 263 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 263 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 263 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Edison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary